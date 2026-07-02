Apart hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj

VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coastline of the Black Sea in the resort village of Shekvetili. The project combines modern architecture, five-star hotel service, natural environment and developed world-class infrastructure, creating a new format of resort real estate for living, recreation and investment. The name of the project and examples of plans are presented in the presentation.

Location.

Shekvetili is considered one of the most environmentally friendly resorts in Georgia. The unique combination of magnetic sands, pine forest and marine climate creates favorable conditions for recreation and health all year round.

The project is located directly on the Black Sea coast and is close to the main tourist attractions of the region:

Paragraph Resort & Spa Shekvetili

Black Sea Arena;

Dendrological Park;

music park;

amusement park Tsitsinatela;

Botanical areas and walking routes.

This location provides a high tourist flow and a steady demand for rental real estate.

Concept of the project

VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a full-fledged resort city with its own infrastructure focused on both property owners and guests of the complex.

The project combines:

Premium residences;

five-star hotel service;

resort infrastructure;

commercial spaces;

rest areas;

sports facilities;

international restaurants.

The complex is implemented in several residential blocks with a carefully thought-out master plan. The presentation presents a master plan, buildings and standard floors of the complex.

World-class infrastructure

The complex has more than ten infrastructure facilities providing a high level of comfort:

own coastline with a length of 1200 meters;

Café del Mar Shekvetili Beach Club

five-star apartments;

SPA and health center;

fitness center;

pools;

pool with sandy beach;

tennis courts;

Padel-tennis;

restaurants of high cuisine;

wine cellar and tasting room;

pool bar;

conference room;

Walking promenade with a length of 1200 meters;

kindergarten;

green areas;

rest areas;

entertainment spaces.

Real estate

The complex features modern apartments of various formats - from investment studios to spacious residences with panoramic terraces and private pools.

condition - "turnkey repair", "green frame";

the planned completion date is 2027-2029 (depending on the building).

Investment attractiveness

VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is focused not only on buyers of real estate for their own living, but also on investors.

The main advantages of the project:

first coastline;

Limited offer of premium real estate;

High potential for value growth;

high tourist flow;

the possibility of obtaining income from short-term lease;

developed resort infrastructure;

year-round operation of the complex;

attractive tax system of Georgia for foreign investors.

Why Investors Choose VR Shekvetili Forest Beach

First line of the Black Sea.

One of the fastest growing resorts in Georgia.

Environmentally friendly natural environment.

International level of infrastructure.

Partnership with the Café del Mar brand.

High level of service.

Potential long-term growth in property value.

Possibility to obtain stable rental income.

Modern architecture and premium planning solutions.

For whom the project is suitable