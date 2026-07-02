Apart hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi

First Tower at Ambassadori Island Batumi

First Tower is the flagship residence of the Ambassadori Island Batumi project, the first artificial island on the Black Sea. This is a unique world-class project, creating a new center of life, recreation and investment in Batumi.

The 216-meter-high tower will be the architectural dominant of the island and will be commissioned in February 2029. All apartments have guaranteed sea views, and residents receive the service of the 5-star Ambassadori Group hotel, which has been operating premium hotels for more than 20 years.

Why the First Tower

the first line of the Black Sea;

guaranteed panoramic view of the sea;

premium architecture and modern engineering solutions;

professional management company with the possibility of obtaining passive rental income;

High investment attractiveness at an early stage of development of a large-scale project.

Infrastructure for residents only

Apartment owners have access to private spaces and services:

Panoramic pool on the roof;

restaurant and bar with sea views;

modern fitness center;

yoga area;

Concierge service 24/7;

spacious design lobby of 600 m2;

Private padel courts, sports and children's areas.

Ambassadori Island Batumi – New Generation City

The 84-hectare island is created under the concept of a “city within a city”, where almost half of the territory is allocated for parks, embankments and public spaces.

The project will include:

the largest yacht marina in the region;

Central Park with an area of 9 hectares;

the only white sand beach in Georgia;

shopping center with an area of 120,000 m2;

World class Event Hall;

International school and kindergarten;

Restaurants, cafes, business center of class "A", SPA and wellness complex.

Recognised world leaders of the industry – Arup Group, ShoP Architects and Yüksel Proje – are working on the project, which confirms the high level of architecture, engineering and urban planning.

First Tower is an opportunity to buy property at the very beginning of the development of the new premium district of Batumi, combining the comfort of life on the first coastline, the service of a five-star hotel and the high potential for growth in the value of the asset.