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  2. Yemen
  3. Zamakh Wa Manwakh District
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Residential properties for sale in Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen

1 property total found
3 room house in Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen
3 room house
Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 295 770 m²
A multi-use commercial and agricultural property, divided into two parcels, is for sale in W…
$1,82M
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