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Residential properties for sale in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen

apartments
3
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
3 room apartment
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A completely renovated 3-room apartment is for sale in the 20th district of Vienna, directly…
$517,721
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2 room apartment in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
2 room apartment
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/1
2-room apartment with balcony, basement compartment and 1 parking space in the underground g…
$658,917
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3 room house in Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen
3 room house
Zamakh Wa Manwakh District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 295 770 m²
A multi-use commercial and agricultural property, divided into two parcels, is for sale in W…
$1,82M
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
2 room apartment in Hajar District, Yemen
2 room apartment
Hajar District, Yemen
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale or rent (for 3 years): beautiful completely renovated apartment in Linz living area - …
$245,917
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