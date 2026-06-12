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Hotels for sale in Yemen

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Hotel 600 m² in Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Hotel 600 m²
Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Area 600 m²
Villa Fortuna is located in the residential area of Hévíz on the corner of Hunyadi and Fortu…
$1,92M
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