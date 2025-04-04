Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Nha Trang
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 30
EXCLUSIVE PROJECT IN VIETNAM WITH 3 PRIVATE BEACHES AND APARTMENTS FROM 80 000$ >>> Our c…
$83,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nha Trang, Vietnam

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes