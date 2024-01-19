Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Di An City, Vietnam

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Di An City, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Di An City, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 33/34
Luxury apartments in THE 9 STELLARS complex from the developer SON KIM LAND! With panoramic …
€204,664
1 bedroom apartment in Di An City, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Di An City, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 31/34
Luxury apartments in THE 9 STELLARS complex from the developer SON KIM LAND! With panoramic …
€143,749
