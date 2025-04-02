Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. North Carolina
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in North Carolina, United States

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Huntersville, United States
1 room apartment
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We present to you a ready, brand new apartment in a building from 2021. – the investment is …
$173,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North Carolina, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes