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Apartments for sale in Panama

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16 properties total found
Apartment in Juan Diaz, Panama
Apartment
Juan Diaz, Panama
$477,106
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Volcancito, Panama
Apartment
Volcancito, Panama
$237,395
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Condo in Calidonia, Panama
Condo
Calidonia, Panama
Area 53 m²
Floor 17/25
Apartment in PULLMAN HOTELS (ACCOR)Investment project in the heart of Panama City for obtain…
$308,096
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Parque Lefevre, Panama
Apartment
Parque Lefevre, Panama
$287,190
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Veracruz, Panama
Apartment
Veracruz, Panama
$440,050
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Panama
1 bedroom apartment
Panama
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room apartment with an area of 93.61 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a ready-made boutique proje…
$276,416
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Parque Lefevre, Panama
Apartment
Parque Lefevre, Panama
$434,259
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ancon, Panama
Apartment
Ancon, Panama
$143,016
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Juan Diaz, Panama
Apartment
Juan Diaz, Panama
$318,457
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Juan Diaz, Panama
Apartment
Juan Diaz, Panama
$260,556
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Panamá Province, Panama
Apartment
Panamá Province, Panama
Royal Palm Beach Project - PanamaLife by the ocean in a dream formatRoyal Palm Beach Project…
$170,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Panamá Province, Panama
Apartment
Panamá Province, Panama
Seaside House Bern – Panama is a modern residential project in the center of Panama City, cr…
$244,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Ancon, Panama
Apartment
Ancon, Panama
$167,914
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Bella Vista, Panama
Apartment
Bella Vista, Panama
$243,185
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Panamá Province, Panama
1 bedroom apartment
Panamá Province, Panama
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/31
Apartments in Panama "turnkey" area of 56 m.s. in 1-bedroom with the possibility of short-te…
$243,600
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3 room apartment in Panama
3 room apartment
Panama
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 12/28
Turnkey apartments with an area of 70 square meters in a modern residential complex overlook…
$161,000
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Properties features in Panama

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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