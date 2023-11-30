Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Panama

10 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Caimitillo, Panama
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Caimitillo, Panama
Rooms 4
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 56
We present to your attention an apartment of 336, 9 m2 with full clean decoration, with ocea…
€892,322
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Distrito Panama, Panama
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Distrito Panama, Panama
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 28
Seafront apartment complex “ Royal Palm ” with cutting-edge design and architecture. The c…
€150,238
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Distrito Panama, Panama
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Distrito Panama, Panama
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 24
Complex Sweet House ( Ready )   Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city cente…
€2,07M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Caimitillo, Panama
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Caimitillo, Panama
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 24
Complex Sweet House ( Ready )   Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city cente…
€299,565
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Pinoalto Complex Location: 10 minutes from the town of Bokete. Readiness - 2025.   The P…
€435,690
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Pinoalto Complex Location: 10 minutes from the town of Bokete. Readiness - 2025.   The P…
€300,476
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
Pinoalto Complex Location: 10 minutes from the town of Bokete. Readiness - 2025. The Pino…
€285,452
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Panama City, Panama
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Panama City, Panama
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 20/43
Planner of the apartment C! Arcadia is one of the best investment facilities in Costa del E…
€277,713
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Panama City, Panama
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Panama City, Panama
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 20/43
Planner B! Arcadia is one of the best investment facilities in Costa del Este. This is an …
€277,713
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Panama City, Panama
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Panama City, Panama
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/43
Planner A! Arcadia is one of the best investment facilities in Costa del Este. This is an …
€268,607
Leave a request

