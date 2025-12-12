  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Nevada
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Nevada, United States

Clark County
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Show all Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Las Vegas, United States
from
$3,00M
The year of construction 2026
171 condo homes, private balconies for each condo. Panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip from every residence. Oversized floor plans and 10'-13' ceiling heights. Wet bar/dry bar with wine storage, under counter beverage cooler and ice maker. Designer finish and fixture package options wi…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go