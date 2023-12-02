Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lexington, United States

1 property total found
3 room house in Lexington, United States
3 room house
Lexington, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a spacious lot in the desirable…
€311,880
per month
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
