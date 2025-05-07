Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Huntersville
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Huntersville, United States

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Huntersville, United States
3 bedroom house
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Detached House in Bojano, 10 km from Gdynia! Property size: 172.86 m² Plot size: 1…
$291,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Huntersville, United States
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
For sale: a charming holiday home located in Kłodno in the Kashubian region – just 300 meter…
$96,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 bedroom house in Huntersville, United States
3 bedroom house
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
We present to you a beautiful semi-detached house – an extreme segment with a garden of appr…
$304,579
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 bedroom house in Huntersville, United States
3 bedroom house
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer for selling a house on the prima…
$225,564
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
5 bedroom house in Huntersville, United States
5 bedroom house
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Welcome to Borówiec, where tranquility and luxury come together in this remarkable one-story…
$872,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 bedroom house in Huntersville, United States
3 bedroom house
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
We offer a unique, one-story, terraced house in a closed housing estate Srebrna Ostoja. Info…
$211,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go