Residential complex Acacia Fashion TV: Living by the Sea on Al Marjan Island.

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
17
ID: 33347
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Acacia Fashion TV: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island

Fashion TV Acacia gracefully rises on the prestigious shores of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Designed by world-renowned Conin International, this architectural masterpiece harmoniously blends natural elements with refined art.

Key Project Features

  • Price: from AED 1.96 million to AED 13.39 million
  • Area: from 55 m² to 523 m²
  • Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Housing Types:

  • 1-3 bedroom apartments
  • 4 bedroom penthouses

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2027

50/50 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q4 2027

  • 10% upon reservation
  • 40% during construction
  • 50% upon completion

Payment Methods:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH
  • Cash accepted in Russia Rubles, Euros, Dollars

Infrastructure and Amenities
Fashion TV Acacia residents have access to:

  • Lush green landscapes
  • Walking paths
  • Relaxation and BBQ areas
  • Children's play areas
  • State-of-the-art gym
  • Relaxing steam room and sauna
  • Adult and children's swimming pools
  • Other premium amenities

Location and Transport Accessibility
The complex is conveniently located to key attractions:

  • Al Marjan Island Boulevard - 5 minutes
  • Wynn Resort - 8 minutes
  • Umm Al Quwain - 10 minutes
  • Al Hamra Shopping Mall - 10 minutes
  • Al Hamra Village - 15 minutes
  • Ras Al Khaimah International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport (DXB) - 55 minutes

Why choose Fashion TV Acacia?

  • Finished product: fully furnished housing – ready to move in or hand over immediately after completion.
  • Investment appeal: the prestigious location on Al Marjan Island guarantees growth in value.
  • Developed infrastructure: spa, fitness center, children's areas, and other amenities within the complex.
  • Convenient logistics: proximity to airports and shopping centers.
  • Aesthetics and comfort: picturesque coastal views and premium construction quality.

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink

