Residential complex Acacia Fashion TV: Living by the Sea on Al Marjan Island.

Acacia Fashion TV: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island
Fashion TV Acacia gracefully rises on the prestigious shores of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Designed by world-renowned Conin International, this architectural masterpiece harmoniously blends natural elements with refined art.
Key Project Features
Housing Types:
Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2027
50/50 Payment Plan:
Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q4 2027
Payment Methods:
Infrastructure and Amenities
Fashion TV Acacia residents have access to:
Location and Transport Accessibility
The complex is conveniently located to key attractions:
Why choose Fashion TV Acacia?