Residential complex Aqua Arc: Premium Living on Al Marjan Island.

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$449,285
BTC
5.3441556
ETH
280.1100452
USDT
444 201.1182022
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 33346
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Aqua Arc: Premium Living on Al Marjan Island

Aqua Arc is a premium residential development on Al Marjan Island (Ras Al Khaimah), offering fully furnished apartments with exclusive amenities and private beach access. The project combines picturesque coastal views, a high level of comfort, and investment appeal.

Key Project Features

  • Price: from AED 1.65 million to AED 5.94 million
  • Area: from 46.9 m2 to 233.4 m2
  • Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Housing Types:

  • Studios
  • 1-3 Bedroom Apartments
  • Townhouses

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q2 2027

50/50 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%
Interest-free installments: Q2 2027

  • 10% upon reservation
  • 40% during construction
  • 50% upon completion of construction

Payment Methods:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH
  • Cash accepted Russian: Russian Rubles, Euros, Dollars

Infrastructure and Amenities
Aqua Arc residents have access to:

  • a double-height lobby
  • private pools on apartment terraces
  • spa
  • infinity pool
  • gym
  • sauna
  • children's playground
  • other premium amenities of the complex

Location and Transportation Accessibility
The complex is conveniently located for key attractions:

  • 5 minutes to Wynn Casino
  • 4 minutes to Al Hamra Shopping Mall
  • 5 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport
  • 20 minutes to GEMS Westminster School
  • 1 hour to Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Why choose Aqua Arc?

  • Exclusivity: apartments with private pools and private beach access.
  • Finished product: fully furnished – ready to move in or rent out immediately upon completion. Investment appeal: The prestigious location on Al Marjan Island guarantees growth in value.
  • Developed infrastructure: spa, fitness center, children's areas, and other amenities within the complex.
  • Convenient logistics: proximity to airports and shopping centers.
  • Aesthetics and comfort: picturesque coastal landscapes and premium construction quality.

Location on the map

Food & Drink

