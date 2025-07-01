  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,28M
;
17
ID: 27622
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    71

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Branded Luxury Apartments with Installments in Downtown Dubai

Downtown Dubai is the city’s vibrant flagship district, renowned for its iconic landmarks, world-class lifestyle, and unmatched investment appeal. Home to the majestic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, and the captivating Dubai Fountain, it offers a perfect blend of luxury living, entertainment, and cultural experiences. With its premium residential towers, fine dining venues, designer boutiques, and direct connectivity to major business hubs, Downtown Dubai stands as the ultimate address for those seeking prestige, convenience, and a dynamic urban lifestyle.

Apartments for sale in Downtown Dubai are strategically located with access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Al-A’amal Street, and Al Asayel Street, 4 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 7 minutes from The Dubai Fountain, 10 minutes from Dubai Opera, 12 minutes from Museum of The Future, 14 minutes from Coca-Cola arena, 16 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 24 minutes from Jumeirah Beach Residence and Dubai Marina, 35 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Rising 71 stories above Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, this architectural masterpiece is shaped as a gently curving prism inspired by desert winds, creating a striking landmark on the city skyline. Designed by the award-winning firm Arquitectonica with interiors by 1508 London, it blends minimalist sophistication with refined Italian elegance. Residents enjoy an array of world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, yoga and Pilates rooms, a golf simulator, and a holistic spa featuring steam, sauna, salt, and oxygen rooms. Additional luxuries include a private salon, events space, Bellini Bar, cinema, library, billiards and media rooms, podcast and art studios, a kids’ club, and a refrigerated delivery area. Services are equally exceptional, offering 24-hour valet, doorman, security, concierge-style assistance, private dining by a Bellini chef, and bespoke lifestyle management, ensuring an elevated living experience enriched with Cipriani’s renowned hospitality.

The project offers an exquisite selection of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, fully fitted and thoughtfully crafted to embody timeless elegance and modern sophistication. Designed by the renowned studio 1508 London, the interiors are a contemporary interpretation of classic design, enriched with premium finishes, bespoke Italian kitchens, fitted wardrobes, and top-tier kitchen white goods. Apartments are delivered without soft furniture but come complete with refined elements such as curtains, wallpapers, and curated design details that elevate each space. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while high ceilings and open layouts create a sense of grandeur. The master bedrooms serve as serene retreats, featuring custom Italian vanities, luxurious bathtubs, and elegant shower enclosures. Every apartment seamlessly blends form and function, offering a sanctuary of comfort enhanced by breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai, the Arabian Gulf, and the iconic Burj Khalif.


DXB-00283

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

