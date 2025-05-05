  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New unique complex of villas The Wilds (Cassia Villa) with swimming pools, wildlife sanctuaries and a wellness club, South of Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New unique complex of villas The Wilds (Cassia Villa) with swimming pools, wildlife sanctuaries and a wellness club, South of Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
3
Media Media
Location

About the complex

Welcome to The Wilds - the unique residential project, which combines comfort of modern life with pristine nature. Here, among lush greenery and picturesque landscapes, there is a collection of luxury villas, ideal for those, who appreciate seclusion. The project will have the unique landscaping, consisting of lush green areas, to give the residents an opportunity to live in the midst of nature, enjoying silence and fresh air, without leaving the dynamic megapolis.

The Wilds includes elegant villas Cassia and Ravenna Residences with three, four and five bedrooms. The spacious residences are notable for their thought-out architecture, modern interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows, which fill houses with natural light. The villas are on large plots, ensuring seclusion and private space. Outdoor terraces, private gardens and wonderful views of natural parks make this project the embodiment of serenity and coziness. In the territory of The Wilds, there is extensive infrastructure, including a spa center, a wellness club, swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts, bird and star watching areas, yoga and meditation areas, as well as an organic farm market.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • central park
  • wildlife sanctuaries for wildlife exploring
  • walking trails and bike tracks
  • kids' play areas and adventure grounds
  • wellness club
  • basketball court
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • modern gym
  • yoga studio
  • spa center
  • organic farm market
  • electric vehicle charging stations
  • exclusive The Nest Signature Pavilion (interaction with nature center)
  • outdoor spaces for barbecue and meeting with friends

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan (65/35)

Features of the flats

Fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 25 minutes away from Dubai Airport and Dubai Mall.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

