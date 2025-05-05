  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas Elwood surrounded by greenery, Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,16M
14/04/2025
$2,15M
13/04/2025
$2,15M
12/04/2025
$2,15M
11/04/2025
$2,20M
10/04/2025
$2,21M
09/04/2025
$2,22M
08/04/2025
$2,22M
06/04/2025
$2,22M
05/04/2025
$2,20M
04/04/2025
$2,23M
03/04/2025
$2,26M
02/04/2025
$2,25M
01/04/2025
$2,25M
30/03/2025
$2,24M
29/03/2025
$2,26M
28/03/2025
$2,27M
27/03/2025
$2,26M
26/03/2025
$2,26M
25/03/2025
$2,25M
24/03/2025
$2,24M
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 21076
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2388654
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Elwood, a unique residential project that blends harmoniously into a picturesque landscape inspired by the world's largest forests. Situated along the Dubai-Ain road, among more than 10,000 trees, this project combines tranquility with easy access to the dynamic life of Dubai. Elwood is a true community where the spirit of unity reigns. At the heart of the complex is a large park area, inspiring communication and interaction between families.

Spacious villas, designed in a minimalist style, create an atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Each of them has a private pool and a backyard without common walls, which ensures maximum privacy. Large panoramic windows and spacious terraces fill the space with natural light and provide unforgettable views of the surrounding nature. Each resident has access to high-quality amenities, including functional areas for living and relaxing. The interiors impress with their style and quality of finish: from marble floors to exclusive dressing rooms. Kitchens are equipped with modern appliances from Bosch or Siemens, and bathrooms are equipped with sanitary ware from Duravit.

Depending on your needs, villas with a number of bedrooms from 4 to 6 are available, each of which is thoughtfully designed down to the last detail. Families can enjoy amenities including special areas for relaxation and socializing, as well as community-level support: gardens, walking paths, cozy meeting places and numerous green spaces.

Elwood is not just a home, but a community that promotes a fulfilling life surrounded by nature.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pool
  • Water activities
  • Running and cycling paths
  • Soccer and basketball courts
  • Fitness court for group classes
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Community garden
Advantages

Installments (60/40):

  • 20% – initial payment;
  • 10% – six months after booking
  • 10% – one year after booking
  • 10% – one and a half years after booking
  • 10% – two years after booking
  • 40% – upon delivery of the property (Q4 2027)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location:

  • Downtown Dubai – 25 minutes
  • Dubai Festival City Mall – 25 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 25 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airports – 25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 28 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 40 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Leave a request
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
