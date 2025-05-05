Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas Elwood surrounded by greenery, Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Welcome to Elwood, a unique residential project that blends harmoniously into a picturesque landscape inspired by the world's largest forests. Situated along the Dubai-Ain road, among more than 10,000 trees, this project combines tranquility with easy access to the dynamic life of Dubai. Elwood is a true community where the spirit of unity reigns. At the heart of the complex is a large park area, inspiring communication and interaction between families.

Spacious villas, designed in a minimalist style, create an atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Each of them has a private pool and a backyard without common walls, which ensures maximum privacy. Large panoramic windows and spacious terraces fill the space with natural light and provide unforgettable views of the surrounding nature. Each resident has access to high-quality amenities, including functional areas for living and relaxing. The interiors impress with their style and quality of finish: from marble floors to exclusive dressing rooms. Kitchens are equipped with modern appliances from Bosch or Siemens, and bathrooms are equipped with sanitary ware from Duravit.

Depending on your needs, villas with a number of bedrooms from 4 to 6 are available, each of which is thoughtfully designed down to the last detail. Families can enjoy amenities including special areas for relaxation and socializing, as well as community-level support: gardens, walking paths, cozy meeting places and numerous green spaces.

Elwood is not just a home, but a community that promotes a fulfilling life surrounded by nature.

Swimming pool

Water activities

Running and cycling paths

Soccer and basketball courts

Fitness court for group classes

Children's playgrounds

Community garden

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installments (60/40):

20% – initial payment;

10% – six months after booking

10% – one year after booking

10% – one and a half years after booking

10% – two years after booking

40% – upon delivery of the property (Q4 2027)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location: