UAE, Office 2104, The Binary Tower, Business Bay, Dubai.
;
Real estate agency
2021
English, Русский, Français, Română, Українська
www.royalbip.ae
New buildings
See all 210 new buildings
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 274,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group. Amenities & Facilities; Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Fully Furnished BUA; 718 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Jacuzzi Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area 24/7 Security Concierge Housekeeping Music room Games lounge Study & Conference room Wifi connection in all public areas Leisure & family area Sports court Kid’s play area Walking trails Barbeque area Community View Lush green parks Mosque Shopping & Supermarket area Parking areas Locations Nearby; Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins Dubai Marina – 10 mins Mall of Emirates – 10 mins Downtown – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins  For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 18,110,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 5 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Amenities & facilities; 5 Bedroom 6 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 11,700 Sqft Maid room Office Store area Private Swimming pool Powder room Back & Front kitchen Entertainment lounges Laundry area Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments Location Nearby; Dubai Marina – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Dubai, UAE
from € 286,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group. Key Highlights; Prime waterfront location at Business Bay 180* of unobstructed water views Premium lifestyle facilities & amenities Attractive & feasible payment plan options Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 517 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Shopping & Supermarket area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Garden & Park Hospital Green surrounding For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection
Apartment building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection
Dubai, UAE
from € 5,648,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat Key Highlights; Finest architecture by Foster & Partner Management by Dorchester Collection Attractive Payment Plan options availabe Unmatchable maintenance & hospitality Amenities & Facilties; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 3,344 Sqft Powder room Maid room Prep Kitchen Wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Jogging & Running track Outdoor sitting area School Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Garden For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Dubai, UAE
from € 330,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Elvira, Dubai Hills Estate. Elvira is a development of Emaar. Key Highlights; Extraordinary lifestyle in a natural green setting The finest amenities & facilities at the service Awe-inspiring views of Dubai Marina & Skyline Experience the parkland paradise immersed in nature Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 721 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-closet Open Kitchen Dining & Retail outlets Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Leisure & Park Supermarket & Shopping area Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284 
