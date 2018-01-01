  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex with swimming pools and water park, in a green and quiet area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
€174,000
About the complex

The project is located in a prestigious area of Oba, which is famous for its cosy atmosphere and beautiful green area. A residential complex with a special atmosphere of privacy for those who appreciate cosiness, comfort and security.

In the project are flats and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms.

The complex has various amenities for residents: security with video surveillance, swimming pool with aquapark, sauna, steam room, table tennis, billiards, vitamin bar, area with gazebos, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance from the complex to the sea is 5 kilometres.

Oba district is one of the most modern in Alanya. It is constantly developing and growing - modern residential complexes are being built here, the main hospital of Alanya and the Laser Medicine Centre have been erected.

Oba is one of the greenest neighbourhoods in Alanya. There are many parks with benches, fountains and mini gardens.

Oba is considered to be elite and environmentally friendly. There are no harmful industries or dusty roads nearby.

Alanya, Turkey

