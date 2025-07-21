  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sarıyer shopping centre Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul

Sarıyer shopping centre Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul

Skyland, Turkey
from
$703,609
from
$3,52M/m²
;
1 1
Leave a request
ID: 28003
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

 

Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul

 

 

This exclusive investment opportunity offers the acquisition of 45 commercial units within a luxury open-air mall located in Sarıyer, one of Istanbul’s most prestigious districts. Backed by a government-supported developer and secured with ready title deeds (Tapu), this project provides both immediate stability and strong growth potential.

 

 

 

Executive Summary

 

 

  • Opportunity: Acquisition of 45 commercial units forming a consolidated mall package.

  • Total Investment: USD 68 Million.

  • Ownership: Ready Title Deeds (Tapu) ensuring secure ownership.

  • Payment Plan: 50% down payment, balance over 18 months.

  • Delivery: Within 12 months.

  • Operator: Professional leasing company contracted to secure international tenants.

 

 

 

 

Project Highlights

 

 

Situated in Sarıyer, Istanbul’s upscale residential and commercial hub, this development is surrounded by premium infrastructure and high-net-worth residents.

 

  • Scale of Development:

     

    • +750 luxury residential units (USD 500K – 3M+).

    • +350 office units already sold to leading corporations.

    • International 5-star hotel within the complex.

     

  • High Demand: Over 70% of residential units sold.

  • Unique Concept: Open-air luxury mall inspired by the design of Istanbul’s iconic Fişekhane district.

 

 

 

 

Investment Proposition

 

 

The 45 units are offered as a turnkey acquisition, creating a consolidated ownership structure rarely available in Istanbul’s prime districts.

 

  • Rental Security: Guaranteed management and leasing to global F&B, supermarkets, fashion, and service brands.

  • Projected ROI:

     

    • 7% annual rental yield.

    • 25% capital appreciation upon delivery.

     

  • Secure Exit: Government-backed developer and guaranteed Tapu ownership.

 

 

 

 

Exit Scenarios

 

 

Investors benefit from flexible exit strategies designed for both yield-focused and growth-focused profiles:

 

  1. Hold & Lease: Generate a steady 7% annual rental income.

  2. Capital Appreciation: Benefit from +25% value growth upon project delivery (12 months).

  3. Resale with Global Brands: Resell as a stabilized, income-producing mall once international anchor tenants are secured.

 

 

Expected ROI on exit: 25% – 35%.

 

 

 

Target Investors

 

 

This opportunity is tailored for:

 

  • Institutional Funds: REITs, Private Equity, Family Offices.

  • Corporate Buyers: Retail groups, hospitality, and hotel investors.

  • Regional Investors: Buyers from the Gulf, North Africa, and Europe seeking trophy assets in Istanbul.

 

 

 

 

Why This Opportunity?

 

 

  • Prestigious Location: Sarıyer is one of Istanbul’s most sought-after districts.

  • Scale Advantage: Consolidated ownership of 45 units forming a full mall asset.

  • Government Guarantee: Backed by a reputable state-supported developer.

  • Strong Demand Drivers: Surrounded by luxury residences, corporate offices, a 5-star hotel, and hospitals.

  • Liquidity: Active institutional market for income-generating malls in Istanbul.

 

 

 

 

Conclusion

 

 

This is a trophy asset investment offering a rare chance to own a fully integrated mall in Istanbul’s most prestigious district. With ready title deeds, government backing, professional management, guaranteed rental yield, and multiple exit strategies, investors are positioned for both security and growth.

 

📩 Contact us today to secure your stake in this landmark Sarıyer investment.

 

 

price 

K 29: 905.000$
K 30: 1.133.000$
K 31: 1.057.000$
K 32: 960.000$
K 33: 711.000$
K 34: 1.144.000$
K 35: 1.201.000$
K 36: 1.092.000$
K 37: 1.071.000$
K 38: 1.305.000$
K 40: 1.624.000$
K 41: 1.043.000$
K 42: 1.120.000$
K 43: 815.000$

L 53: 2.380.000$
L 54: 2.563.000$
L 55: 2.662.000$
L 56: 4.499.000$
L 57: 1.109.000$
L 58: 2.233.000$
L 59: 1.468.000$
L 60: 4.625.000$
L 61: 3.144.000$

J 53: 1.836.000$
J 54: 2.510.000$
J 55: 1.484.000$
J 56: 1.969.000$
J 57: 2.636.000$
J 58: 1.027.000$
J 59: 3.705.000$
J 60: 1.374.000$

H 131: 1.646.000$
H 132: 980.000$
H 133: 667.000$
H 134: 1.446.000$
H 135: 1.146.000$
H 136: 722.000$

I 60: 1.030.000$
I 61: 913.000$
I 62: 892.000$
I 63: 922.000$
I 64: 902.000$
I 65: 1.049.000$

Location on the map

Skyland, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of shopping center Sarıyer shopping centre Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Sarıyer shopping centre Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul
Skyland, Turkey
from
$703,609
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Turkey were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications