Sarıyer shopping centre Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul

Sarıyer Commercial Mall Investment Opportunity – Istanbul

This exclusive investment opportunity offers the acquisition of 45 commercial units within a luxury open-air mall located in Sarıyer, one of Istanbul’s most prestigious districts. Backed by a government-supported developer and secured with ready title deeds (Tapu), this project provides both immediate stability and strong growth potential.

Executive Summary

Opportunity: Acquisition of 45 commercial units forming a consolidated mall package.

Total Investment: USD 68 Million.

Ownership: Ready Title Deeds (Tapu) ensuring secure ownership.

Payment Plan: 50% down payment, balance over 18 months.

Delivery: Within 12 months.

Operator: Professional leasing company contracted to secure international tenants.

Project Highlights

Situated in Sarıyer, Istanbul’s upscale residential and commercial hub, this development is surrounded by premium infrastructure and high-net-worth residents.

Scale of Development: +750 luxury residential units (USD 500K – 3M+). +350 office units already sold to leading corporations. International 5-star hotel within the complex.

High Demand: Over 70% of residential units sold.

Unique Concept: Open-air luxury mall inspired by the design of Istanbul’s iconic Fişekhane district.

Investment Proposition

The 45 units are offered as a turnkey acquisition, creating a consolidated ownership structure rarely available in Istanbul’s prime districts.

Rental Security: Guaranteed management and leasing to global F&B, supermarkets, fashion, and service brands.

Projected ROI: 7% annual rental yield. 25% capital appreciation upon delivery.

Secure Exit: Government-backed developer and guaranteed Tapu ownership.

Exit Scenarios

Investors benefit from flexible exit strategies designed for both yield-focused and growth-focused profiles:

Hold & Lease: Generate a steady 7% annual rental income. Capital Appreciation: Benefit from +25% value growth upon project delivery (12 months). Resale with Global Brands: Resell as a stabilized, income-producing mall once international anchor tenants are secured.

Expected ROI on exit: 25% – 35%.

Target Investors

This opportunity is tailored for:

Institutional Funds: REITs, Private Equity, Family Offices.

Corporate Buyers: Retail groups, hospitality, and hotel investors.

Regional Investors: Buyers from the Gulf, North Africa, and Europe seeking trophy assets in Istanbul.

Why This Opportunity?

Prestigious Location: Sarıyer is one of Istanbul’s most sought-after districts.

Scale Advantage: Consolidated ownership of 45 units forming a full mall asset.

Government Guarantee: Backed by a reputable state-supported developer.

Strong Demand Drivers: Surrounded by luxury residences, corporate offices, a 5-star hotel, and hospitals.

Liquidity: Active institutional market for income-generating malls in Istanbul.

Conclusion

This is a trophy asset investment offering a rare chance to own a fully integrated mall in Istanbul’s most prestigious district. With ready title deeds, government backing, professional management, guaranteed rental yield, and multiple exit strategies, investors are positioned for both security and growth.

📩 Contact us today to secure your stake in this landmark Sarıyer investment.

price

K 29: 905.000$

K 30: 1.133.000$

K 31: 1.057.000$

K 32: 960.000$

K 33: 711.000$

K 34: 1.144.000$

K 35: 1.201.000$

K 36: 1.092.000$

K 37: 1.071.000$

K 38: 1.305.000$

K 40: 1.624.000$

K 41: 1.043.000$

K 42: 1.120.000$

K 43: 815.000$

L 53: 2.380.000$

L 54: 2.563.000$

L 55: 2.662.000$

L 56: 4.499.000$

L 57: 1.109.000$

L 58: 2.233.000$

L 59: 1.468.000$

L 60: 4.625.000$

L 61: 3.144.000$

J 53: 1.836.000$

J 54: 2.510.000$

J 55: 1.484.000$

J 56: 1.969.000$

J 57: 2.636.000$

J 58: 1.027.000$

J 59: 3.705.000$

J 60: 1.374.000$

H 131: 1.646.000$

H 132: 980.000$

H 133: 667.000$

H 134: 1.446.000$

H 135: 1.146.000$

H 136: 722.000$

I 60: 1.030.000$

I 61: 913.000$

I 62: 892.000$

I 63: 922.000$

I 64: 902.000$

I 65: 1.049.000$