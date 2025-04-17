Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Izmir, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Region
    Karşıyaka
  • Village
    Yamanlar Mahallesi

About the complex

The presidence features a swimming pool, a green area, a parking, a security system and around-the-clock video surveillance.

Completion - 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Tram stop - 150 meters
  • Bus stop - 500 meters
  • Port - 1.5 km
  • Ring road - 3 km
  • Pharmacies - 500 meters

Location on the map

