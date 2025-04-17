Residential complex Low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Izmir, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool with aqua park, gazebos, basketball court, hammam, sauna, etc.
There are 3 buildings with 1-2 bedroom apartments in the complex.
Features of the flats
Suspended ceiling
Kitchen set
Hall cupboar…
New building in Mersin, TomukTwo blocks of 13 floors (underground parking, ground floor + 13 floors)Apartments 1+1 and 2+1Areas 1+1-75m2 gross, 49m2 netAreas 2+1-120m2 gross, 85m2 netStart of construction - 30.06.2022Completion of construction - 30.05.2024Distance to the sea - 450 metersDist…
A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats.
Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% a…