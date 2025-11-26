Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in Muğla, Turkey

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
Furnished 2-Bedroom Apartment in a Complex in Bodrum Bodrum, a district of Muğla province, s…
$2,365
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Apartment for Rent in Queen Residence in Bodrum Gümbet Located in the center of Bo…
$827
per month
