  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mudanya

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mudanya, Turkey

apartments
15
houses
14
29 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€142,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€180,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€206,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/4
Garden Floor Apartment with Partial Sea View in Mudanya Bursa. The ready-to-move apartment r…
€134,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€148,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€230,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€156,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€235,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/3
Bursa Real Estate in a Complex with Landscaped Garden and Swimming Pool The real estate is l…
€166,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€211,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€196,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€175,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€343,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€202,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€182,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 5/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€197,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€172,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 4/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€134,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€98,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€317,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€192,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€165,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€106,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Mountain View Luxury Flats in Mudanya, Bursa. Luxury flats are located in a serene a…
€286,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea and Mountain View Luxury Flats in Mudanya, Bursa. Luxury flats are located in a serene a…
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
3-Bedroom Sea View Apartment in Bursa Mudanya. The luxury apartment is in a complex with pri…
€136,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/8
Launch Priced Apartments in Bursa with Sea Views. Apartments in Bursa for sale have a centra…
€437,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/8
Launch Priced Apartments in Bursa with Sea Views. Apartments in Bursa for sale have a centra…
€209,000
