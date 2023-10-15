Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Milas
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Milas, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Apartments For Sale in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments for sale are located in A…
€222,000

Properties features in Milas, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir