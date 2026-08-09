Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Milas, Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Milas, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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