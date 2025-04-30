Show property on map Show properties list
Sea view Houses for Sale in Mezitli, Turkey

Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$178,367
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$229,798
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$339,225
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$273,569
