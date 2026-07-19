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Seaview Villas for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Close to Daily Amenities in Tekirova Kemer Antalya The villas are located in Tekirova…
$1,26M
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