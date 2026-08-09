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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

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8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Kemer Çamyuva Çamyuva, located in Kemer Antaly…
$516,936
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Luxury Villa for Sale in Antalya Kemer Çamyuva The luxury villa is locate…
$1,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Pool 300 m from the Sea in Kemer, Antalya This newly built duple…
$685,155
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool in Kemer – ready for occupancy Imagine mornings with mountai…
$411,598
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 3 Bedrooms in Prime Location in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of the most p…
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Close to Daily Amenities in Tekirova Kemer Antalya The villas are located in Tekirova…
$1,26M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
6-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa in Kemer Antalya The villa is located in Kemer, one of th…
$1,92M
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