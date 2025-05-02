Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kartepe, Turkey

4 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
$332,066
3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
$148,478
