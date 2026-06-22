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Monthly rent of commercial property in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Shop 30 m² in Ortahisar, Turkey
Shop 30 m²
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Rental Shop on a Busy Street in Beşirli This commercial shop is located in the 2 Nolu Beşirl…
$321
per month
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Commercial property 80 m² in Senkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 80 m²
Senkoy, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a residential building in Durres. The proper…
$699
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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