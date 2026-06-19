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Monthly rent of commercial property in Artvin, Turkey

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Commercial property 80 m² in Senkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 80 m²
Senkoy, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a residential building in Durres. The proper…
$699
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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