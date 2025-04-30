Show property on map Show properties list
Sea front Penthouses for sale in Aksu, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea-View Detached Villa with Pool for Sale in Fethiye Situated in Ölüdeniz, recogn…
$742,151
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
The project is an exclusive luxury project in Alanya where greenery and comfort meet. The pr…
$267,493
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
The project is an exclusive luxury project in Alanya where greenery and comfort meet. The pr…
$341,480
2 bedroom apartment in Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is being built on a 1.788m2 plot and its location is 1.7km from Alanya City Cent…
$260,663
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 60m², €188,000Imagine living in a breathtaking oasis where the bea…
$213,994
Penthouse 5 rooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 8
If you have a large family and you are looking for an apartment with a protoplan, we recomme…
$762,639
1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
The building was built in June 2024 in Antalya/Döşemealtı region. The apartment, which is fa…
$77,968
3 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 11
Price listApartment, 3+1, 165m², €560,000Step into a world of luxury and comfort with this e…
$637,430
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 7
Price listApartment, 3+1 (Duplex), 142m², €1,000,000Step into a world of elegance and sophis…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Complex Close to Nature and the Metro in Çekmeköy Istanbul Çekmeköy is locat…
$201,473
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
The complex was built in 2022 in Antalya/Altintas region. The complex has 24/7 security, swi…
$218,311
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
The project is an exclusive luxury project in Alanya where greenery and comfort meet. The pr…
$192,367
