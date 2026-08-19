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Villas with garden for sale in Zanzibar, Tanzania

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nungwi, Tanzania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nungwi, Tanzania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 485 m²
Three bedroom villas Zanzibar, available now at one of the Indian Ocean's most anticipated b…
$2,50M
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Agency
Nest Invest Global
Languages
English
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Properties features in Zanzibar, Tanzania

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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