  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Zanzibar Urban/West
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Zanzibar Urban/West, Tanzania

1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartment on the ocean with excellent investment opportunities at a very affordable priceLoc…
$91,907
1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to heaven on earth.Imagine an ideal place to relax and invest, located away from the…
$96,904
