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Pool Studios for Sale in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kusini, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/6
Premium Wellness complex 80 meters from the ocean:Top 3 Kendwa, Nungwi & Paje✔ Top location:…
$83,000
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Properties features in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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