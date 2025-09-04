Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Zanzibar South & Central
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

Paje
6
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kati, Tanzania
2 bedroom house
Kati, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover a rare opportunity to own a stunning beachfront property in one of Zanzibar’s most …
$390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$259,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$289,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$259,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Zanzibar South & Central

villas

Properties features in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go