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Studios with garden for sale in Zanzibar City, Tanzania

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to heaven on earth.Imagine an ideal place to relax and invest, located away from the…
$96,904
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Properties features in Zanzibar City, Tanzania

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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