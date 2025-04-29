Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Zanzibar City
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Zanzibar City, Tanzania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
2 bedroom apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,230
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go