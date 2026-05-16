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Apartments with garden for sale in Zanzibar City, Tanzania

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 66.5 square meters. with a balcony and a large terrace on the …
$120,000
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1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to heaven on earth.Imagine an ideal place to relax and invest, located away from the…
$96,904
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Properties features in Zanzibar City, Tanzania

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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