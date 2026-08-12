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Villas with garden for sale in Tanzania

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Zanzibar
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8 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tanzania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
The Two Bedroom Sea View Villa — Zanzibar is a premium 300 SQM beachfront residence position…
$1,000,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tanzania
Villa 1 bedroom
Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
One bedroom villas Zanzibar, available now at one of the Indian Ocean's most anticipated bra…
$1,05M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tanzania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Two bedroom villas Zanzibar, available now at one of the Indian Ocean's most anticipated bra…
$1,50M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Tanzania
Villa 1 bedroom
Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
The Zanzibar one bedroom forest villa offers investors a rare opportunity to secure a 230 SQ…
$550,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tanzania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tanzania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Zanzibar sunset villa — 3 Bed From $330,000 represents the flagship offering within an exclu…
$330,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nungwi, Tanzania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nungwi, Tanzania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 485 m²
Three bedroom villas Zanzibar, available now at one of the Indian Ocean's most anticipated b…
$2,50M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tanzania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This Zanzibar investment villa represents the strongest value proposition in an exclusive 12…
$299,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tanzania
Villa 1 bedroom
Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This Zanzibar villa investment places you within an exclusive 12 villa luxury coastal resort…
$199,000
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Properties features in Tanzania

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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