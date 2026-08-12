Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Paje
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Paje, Tanzania

;
сommercial properties
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 222 m² in Paje, Tanzania
Hotel 222 m²
Paje, Tanzania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premium.From the studio 40 m2 to the royal penthouse …
$550,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Hotel 222 m² in Paje, Tanzania
Hotel 222 m²
Paje, Tanzania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premium.From the studio 40 m2 to the royal penthouse …
$550,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go