Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Nungwi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nungwi, Tanzania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Nungwi, Tanzania
2 bedroom house
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
An exceptional opportunity to own a sea view property in the heart of Zanzibar’s northern co…
$95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go