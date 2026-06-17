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Seaview Studios for Sale in Kusini, Tanzania

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bwejuu, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Premium apartment 80m from the ocean PAJEInfrastructure of the 5* WELLNESS Hotel:reception, …
$83,000
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