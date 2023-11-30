Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Residential
  4. Geneva
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Geneva, Switzerland
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 412 m²
A luxurious villa overlooking Lake Geneva is located an hour's drive from the city of Geneva…
€25,83M
Leave a request

Properties features in Geneva, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with lake view
with beach
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir