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Villas for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Elegant Villa Premium Class – the first line at the Lake of LemansColony, Geneva | Unique of…
$19,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Collonge Bellerive, Switzerland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Collonge Bellerive, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
$7,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Properties features in Geneva, Switzerland

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