Residential properties for sale in District de Nyon, Switzerland

houses
3
3 properties total found
6 room house in Vich, Switzerland
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
€5,40M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Vich, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 800 m²
The beautiful 19th century house is located in Pomi, Vo. To all necessary infrastructure: sh…
€2,39M
4 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Vich, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 800 m²
The beautiful 19th century house is located in Pomi, Switzerland. The total living area is 8…
€2,40M
