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Residential properties for sale in District de Nyon, Switzerland

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1 property total found
8 bedroom House in Nyon, Switzerland
8 bedroom House
Nyon, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury home is located on a large plot of 16,402 m² in the picturesque Trelexa area, ju…
$9,03M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Properties features in District de Nyon, Switzerland

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