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Residential properties for sale in District de Lausanne, Switzerland

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2 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
$5,73M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
House 10 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
House 10 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
$19,11M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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