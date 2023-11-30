Houses for sale in District de Lausanne, Switzerland

UAE
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
9 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
10
1 000 m²
3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
€18,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
7 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
7
6
650 m²
3
"The humble charm of the bourgeoisie" is the phrase that best describes this magnificent man…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
6
3
430 m²
3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
€5,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
House with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
3 m²
The beautiful house, which combines modernity, comfort and functionality, is located in Le …
€2,33M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with garden, near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены
Lausanne, Switzerland
7
500 m²
Great house in Luthri, a suburb of Lausanne, Switzerland. The residential area is 500 square…
€7,73M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house with garden, with alarm system, with heating
Lausanne, Switzerland
7
505 m²
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
6
350 m²
Wonderful house next to golf courses in Lausanne. The total living area is 350 square meters…
€3,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Lausanne, Switzerland
5
300 m²
The beautiful modern house is located in a quiet corner of Lausanne just two minutes from a…
€2,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
6
459 m²
The beautiful home, located in a quiet area on the hills of Lausanne, is in Switzerland. Lau…
€2,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with garden, with internet, with heating
Lausanne, Switzerland
5
386 m²
The delightful 18th century house is close to Lausanne, in Lytree, Vaud. The centre of Lausa…
€2,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, in city center
Lausanne, Switzerland
5
386 m²
A nice house in the suburbs of Lausanne (Lytree), Switzerland. The house is located in a pic…
€2,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Lausanne, Switzerland
4
220 m²
The wonderful 220 sqm house is located in Forel (Lavo) near Lausanne, Canton of Vaud, Switze…
€2,52M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
6
350 m²
The family home is located in a picturesque location in a residential area close to the Laus…
€2,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
6
350 m²
The beautiful villa is close to Lausanne, the canton of Vaud. International schools, golf cl…
€3,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
