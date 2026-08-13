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Residential properties for sale in Carouge, Switzerland

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Carouge, Switzerland
4 bedroom house
Carouge, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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