Non-Lucrative Residence Visa in Spain

About the program

The non-lucrative residence residency is one of the different types of Spanish visas granted to non-EU citizens who have enough economic means to stay in the country without working. As that is also true for the applicant’s relatives, as you can also bring your family with you.

This permit will allow you to say in Spain for one year after entering the Spanish territory, as we are talking about an initial residence authorization.

Then, you will be able to renew it every 2 years (that is the length of the renewal), until you get the permanent residency (after 5 years in the country).

One of its main characteristics is that it does not allow you to carry out any type of economic or professional activity in Spain. In other words, you cannot work for any company operating in the country. It has a non-profit nature.

Nevertheless, you do not need to invest in the country to obtain a visa. This, apart from other of its few requirements, makes it an easy visa to acquire and process.

With the nonprofit visa, the only thing you have to worry about is having enough means to support yourself (and your family). If you can prove that you have sufficient funds and that your stay in the country will not cost the government anything, you will be able to get the residency.

Even if it does not allow you to work, it is still one of the most sought-after visas. Who is the Spanish non-lucrative visa ideal for?