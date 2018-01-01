Non-Lucrative Residence Visa in Spain

The non-lucrative residence residency is one of the different types of Spanish visas granted to non-EU citizens who have enough economic means to stay in the country without working. As that is also true for the applicant’s relatives, as you can also bring your family with you.
This permit will allow you to say in Spain for one year after entering the Spanish territory, as we are talking about an initial residence authorization.
Then, you will be able to renew it every 2 years (that is the length of the renewal), until you get the permanent residency (after 5 years in the country).
One of its main characteristics is that it does not allow you to carry out any type of economic or professional activity in Spain. In other words, you cannot work for any company operating in the country. It has a non-profit nature.
Nevertheless, you do not need to invest in the country to obtain a visa. This, apart from other of its few requirements, makes it an easy visa to acquire and process.
With the nonprofit visa, the only thing you have to worry about is having enough means to support yourself (and your family). If you can prove that you have sufficient funds and that your stay in the country will not cost the government anything, you will be able to get the residency.
Even if it does not allow you to work, it is still one of the most sought-after visas. Who is the Spanish non-lucrative visa ideal for?
Together with the main applicant, the spouse and minor children of the applicant can apply. The requirements for all are the same:
In addition to the requirements for foreigners, the program implies a number of financial requirements. The minimum amount that the applicant must receive is calculated according to IPREM - an analogue of the living wage. The main applicant must receive at least four IPREMs per month, and one more must be added for each family member. Thus, a family of three should receive a minimum of 3,400 euros per month and 40,660 per year. If only the applicant moves, the minimum income is 27,100 euros per year. It is necessary to have so much money on the account that it is enough for the period of the requested residence permit: for the first time for 1 year, and then for two years.
As for the source of income, there are also conditions here. All money must be earned outside the country. Income must be legal and documented. This may be income from renting real estate, dividends, salary from another country, etc. An important condition is that cash receipts must be constant, and not one-time. To convince the Spanish authorities of this, it is necessary to provide an extract from the bank account for the last year.
After obtaining a Spanish residence permit, the applicant has the right to: