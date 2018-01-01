Non-Lucrative Residence Visa in Spain

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 4 months
Costs: from
€15,000
About the program

The non-lucrative residence residency is one of the different types of Spanish visas granted to non-EU citizens who have enough economic means to stay in the country without working. As that is also true for the applicant’s relatives, as you can also bring your family with you.

This permit will allow you to say in Spain for one year after entering the Spanish territory, as we are talking about an initial residence authorization. 

Then, you will be able to renew it every 2 years (that is the length of the renewal), until you get the permanent residency (after 5 years in the country). 

One of its main characteristics is that it does not allow you to carry out any type of economic or professional activity in Spain. In other words, you cannot work for any company operating in the country. It has a non-profit nature. 

Nevertheless, you do not need to invest in the country to obtain a visa. This, apart from other of its few requirements, makes it an easy visa to acquire and process.

With the nonprofit visa, the only thing you have to worry about is having enough means to support yourself (and your family). If you can prove that you have sufficient funds and that your stay in the country will not cost the government anything, you will be able to get the residency. 

Even if it does not allow you to work, it is still one of the most sought-after visas. Who is the Spanish non-lucrative visa ideal for? 

  • All those who want to retire in Spain. 
  • Foreigners who have sufficient economic funds to support themselves in the country without the need to work. 
  • For all those individuals who want to stay during their first year in Spain without working (to visit and discover the country); but after one year they would like to continue with their professional activity. Thus, the non-profit visa is ideal in this sense because it will allow you to modify towards a work permit after your first year. 
from 4 months
from
€15,000
Applicant requirements

Together with the main applicant, the spouse and minor children of the applicant can apply. The requirements for all are the same:

  • You must be a resident of a "third country";
  • Have rented or purchased housing in Spain;
  • Do not have problems with the law and a criminal record in the past;
  • Have a medical insurance policy;
  • Confirm the absence of dangerous diseases;
  • Have no violations of the visa regime of the country, and also not have a ban on coming to Spain and its partner countries.

In addition to the requirements for foreigners, the program implies a number of financial requirements. The minimum amount that the applicant must receive is calculated according to IPREM - an analogue of the living wage. The main applicant must receive at least four IPREMs per month, and one more must be added for each family member. Thus, a family of three should receive a minimum of 3,400 euros per month and 40,660 per year. If only the applicant moves, the minimum income is 27,100 euros per year. It is necessary to have so much money on the account that it is enough for the period of the requested residence permit: for the first time for 1 year, and then for two years.

As for the source of income, there are also conditions here. All money must be earned outside the country. Income must be legal and documented. This may be income from renting real estate, dividends, salary from another country, etc. An important condition is that cash receipts must be constant, and not one-time. To convince the Spanish authorities of this, it is necessary to provide an extract from the bank account for the last year.

Documents
Documents for the applicant Documents for family members
  • Scanned passport of all pages (even blank ones).
  • Certificate of non-conviction with an apostille.
  • Medical certificate (that the person does not suffer from diseases that can harm others) Diseases are specified in the International Regulation on Sanitation of 2005.
  • Photo 3.5 by 4.5 color, 2 pcs.
  • Certificate from the bank on the availability of funds. First applicant 35.000 euros + for each family member 8500 euros +.
  • Certificate from the tax office on the payment of taxes for the last 3 years.
  • Certificate from the tax office on the absence of debt
  • Rental agreement in Spain for 1 year, a scanned copy of the owner's document, an extract from the registry for this property (not older than 3 months)
  • Medical insurance in Spain. Adult ≈ 600-700 euros per year. Children ≈ 400-500 euros per year.
  • Relevant certificates (marriage and birth of children);
  • Documents confirming the children's attendance at school and their placement in a Spanish school.
Stages of obtaining the program
Preparation of documents
from 14 days
Preparation of all necessary documents for submission to the Spanish Embassy at the place of residence. Approximate execution time is 1-2 weeks after the submission of documents from the applicant.
Application submission
from 2 months
Submission of a package of documents to the Spanish Embassy, the maximum period for consideration of the application is 3 months (in practice, 1-1.5 months).
Obtaining a visa D
from 1 day
After a positive decision is made, the applicant must come to the embassy to obtain a national D visa for 3 months.
Biometrics
from 1 day
Arrival in Spain for biometrics, 1 day. Card production takes up to 45 days. (according to practice 25-30 days)
Getting a residence permit card
from 1 day
Obtaining a residence permit card for a year - it must be obtained within a month after crossing the border at the police station.
Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled

After obtaining a Spanish residence permit, the applicant has the right to:

  • Live anywhere in the country on a permanent basis;
  • Travel within the Schengen area without visas;
  • Receive passive income in the country;
  • Be a remote employee of a foreign company;
  • Educate children in schools and kindergartens;
  • Apply after 5 years for permanent residence, and after another 5 - citizenship.
