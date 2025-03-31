Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Western Slovakia, Slovakia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Mansion 5 bedrooms in District of Liptovský Mikuláš, Slovakia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
District of Liptovský Mikuláš, Slovakia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
Historic Detrich Mansion in Beňadiková Seize the chance to own a meticulously restored Ba…
$365,703
Apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
Apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
$476,973
3 bedroom house in Bratislava, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Bratislava, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
2 room apartment in Bratislava, Slovakia
2 room apartment
Bratislava, Slovakia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer for sale new apartments in the center of Bratislava (the capital of Slovakia). Loca…
$329,936
House in Bratislava - mestska cast Stare Mesto, Slovakia
House
Bratislava - mestska cast Stare Mesto, Slovakia
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Bratislava is sold for 2 apartments. We offer 2 apartments in two -doome in Ya…
$477,948
2 bedroom house in Bratislava - mestska cast Stare Mesto, Slovakia
2 bedroom house
Bratislava - mestska cast Stare Mesto, Slovakia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer to   selling a semi-functional building     in Bratislava-Stare Mesto, near the pre…
Price on request
