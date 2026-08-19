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Сommercial property in Region of Bratislava, Slovakia

;
Bratislava
3
5 properties total found
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Ruzinov, Slovakia
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Ruzinov, Slovakia
Area 5 000 m²
#2022E.🇷🇺 🏢 I sell my administration building in Starom Ruzhinov (Bratislava)Offers a sale o…
Price on request
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Commercial property 4 587 m² in Bratislava, Slovakia
Commercial property 4 587 m²
Bratislava, Slovakia
Area 4 587 m²
# 2027E. (Sighs) The lack of industrial aerial on the border of Chehiah (60 km of Bratislava…
Price on request
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Nove Mesto, Slovakia
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Nove Mesto, Slovakia
Area 1 000 m²
We offer renting or for sale office premises in Bratislava-Nove Mesto The room is suitable …
Price on request
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Office in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office
Bratislava, Slovakia
We offer for sale non-residential premises in the center of Bratislava We offer for sale non…
$127,675
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Office in Bratislava, Slovakia
Office
Bratislava, Slovakia
Sale of office space in the center of Bratislava Investment office right in the center of…
$3,860
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