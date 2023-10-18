Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Commercial
  4. Region of Bratislava

Commercial real estate in Region of Bratislava, Slovakia

1 property total found
Commercial in Bratislava, Slovakia
Commercial
Bratislava, Slovakia
We offer for sale an ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING in the business center of Bratislava.The admini…
€270,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir